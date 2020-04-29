Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have a new baby boy

Getty Images The couple announced Carrie's pregnancy earlier this year

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have just announced the birth of their son.

The "healthy baby boy" was born at a hospital in London earlier this morning.

A spokeswomen for the new parents said: "The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.

"Both mother and baby are doing very well. The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

Carrie Symonds/Instagram Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, announced her pregnancy on Instagram in February

The couple first shared the news on Carrie's pregnancy on Instagram at the end of February.

Lots of MPS have congratulated Mr Johnson on the birth of his son.

Labour's new leader Keir Starmer tweeted: "Wonderful news. Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds."

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak also tweeted after hearing the news. He said: "Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident. Congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on the birth of their son."