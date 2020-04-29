play
Petersberg Climate Dialogue: Governments discuss how coronavirus recovery 'must tackle climate change'

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on businesses and the economy right across the world.

Many businesses have been forced to close to avoid the spread of the virus so they haven't been able to make any money.

Countries worldwide have begun to think about how they will recover financially after the most severe phase of the pandemic is over, but many believe that tackling climate change must be a part of the solution for the sake of our planet.

This concern was a key topic discussed at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, an online conference which took place on 27 and 28 April.

Environment ministers from 30 different countries, including the UK, joined a video call to discuss what can be done to help cut greenhouse gas emissions - which cause global warming - and make economic recovery "greener"- or better for the environment.

What were the key points from the conference?
António-Guterres.Getty Images
The UN secretary general said that more greener jobs must be created

UN (United Nations) secretary general António Guterres stressed the importance of supporting businesses working hard to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create jobs that are better for the environment.

"As we spend trillions to recover from Covid-19, we must deliver new jobs and businesses through a clean, green and just transition." he said. "Where taxpayers' money is needed to rescue businesses, it must be creating green jobs and sustainable and inclusive growth. It must not be bailing out outdated, polluting, carbon-intensive industries."

angela-merkel.Getty Images
German Chancellor Angela Merkel also stressed the importance of prioritising climate change at this time

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared similar thoughts on the importance of preventing climate change at this time. She said that Covid-19 has shown the world that "the wellbeing of one nation always depends on the wellbeing of others" and urged richer countries to increase the money given to poorer nations who are tackling both the coronavirus and the growing impact of climate change.

The chancellor also stressed the importance of countries investing in renewable energy and new technology to tackle climate change.

dominic-raab.Getty Images
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab shared the UK's position on climate change at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue

The UK's foreign secretary Dominic Raab also called for Covid-19 recovery plans to include the fight against climate change. He said: ""It will be the duty of every responsible government to see that our economies are revived and rebuilt in a way that will stand the test of time. That means investing in industries and infrastructure that can turn the tide on climate change."

The event was the 11th Petersberg Climate Dialogue which is always held in Germany.

