Food banks: Number of children getting help more than doubles, Trussell Trust says

The number of children using food banks has more than doubled since this time last year, according to the the Trussell Trust.

The charity, who runs many food banks across the country, compared the number during the last two weeks of March 2020 with the same time period last year.

It said there had been a a 122% rise in emergency food parcels being given out to children.

It also saw an 81% increase for emergency food parcels overall, when people other than children were taken into account.

Why is this happening?

The Trussell Trust says this is the busiest it has ever been, with the economic impact of coronavirus and lockdown one of the reasons given. This is because some people have lost their jobs and others are earning less than usual.

It says the data shows that people are struggling with the amount of money they were receiving from working or benefits.

Meanwhile food banks run by a different group, the Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN), have also seen a big increase in the number of people using their services, even over the course of a month.

Between February and March 2020 it a reported a 59 % increase - that is 17 times higher than this time last year.

Charities aren't the only help available for people when they don't have enough money. Brothers Joshua, nine, Ben, seven, and four-year-old Isaac have set up their own fruit and veg stall where everything is free of charge. They also do home deliveries, to help out their self-isolating neighbours during the coronavirus pandemic.

What do charities want to see change?

Lots of charities, including Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), Children's Society, Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), StepChange and Turn2us, have got together to ask the government to set up a temporary Coronavirus Emergency Income Support Scheme.

These charities say this would given to people and families having money problems, as way to get help until they things get back to normal.

The government has already made lots of changes to try and support people better, including offering to pay 80 percent of their wages during the coronavirus, if their boss isn't able to.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's team has also brought in rules to try and stop people losing their jobs, or being evicted from their home.

But these charities say these changes are unlikely to be enough to fully support people considering the crisis the country is being faced with.

It says many of the household's who use food banks only have on average, £50 per week to spend on food and other essentials.

Chief executive at charity Turn2us, Thomas Lawson says:

"Foodbanks can only ever be a sticking plaster to tackle destitution [extreme poverty] - a situation as a wealthy country we must not tolerate."

The group of charities are calling for the government to change the rules and increase the amount of money that parents get to help with the cost of raising their children.

Food banks are vital, now more than ever, but we need to remember that they are not a long-term solution to the problem. Thomas Lawson , Turn2us

What does the government say?

In response the UK government said it was "committed to supporting all those affected by Covid-19 through these unprecedented times" and has "implemented an enormous package of measures to do so".

It added: "For those in most need, we've injected more than £6.5 billion into the welfare system."