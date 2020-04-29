Captain Tom: RAF will say happy birthday with special flypast

Getty Images

Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday will be marked by an RAF flypast.

The special Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) will carry out an aerial salute on Thursday April 30.

The Ministry of Defence, who are responsible for the RAF, said the flypast would "celebrate Captain Tom's birthday and mark his amazing fundraising achievement".

Captain Tom is a war veteran has raised £27 million for the NHS so far by walking around his garden 100 times using a walking frame, got to number one in the charts with a charity song and even got an honourary WWE title!

PA Media Capt Tom Moore will celebrate his 100th birthday on Thursday

The timing of the flight isn't being made public - to encourage people to follow social distancing and not to gather together to watch it.

The Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said the RAF flypast meant Captain Tom would be honoured "in an even more significant way".

Birthday cards

PA Media More than 125,000 birthday cards have been sent to Capt Tom ahead of his birthday

Ahead of his birthday, Captain Tom has already received more than 125,000 birthday cards!

His grandson Benjie, who is 16, said: "The volume of cards that have been sent to granddad is just astonishing.

So many of the cards are truly heartfelt with thousands from young children who have taken the time to use their artistic talent and write a personal message."

And some of the senders include Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Dame Kelly Holmes and England football captain Harry Kane.

The Royal Mail are also going to celebrate Captain Tom's birthday with a special postmark - it means all letters will be stamped with a special message until the day after his birthday.