Captain Tom: WWE champ Drew McIntyre honours fundraiser

Getty/WWE

Captain Tom might be more famous for his slow walk than for his Suplex, Body Slam or Leg Drop, but he's now been given a serious WWE accolade.

The 99-year-old raised millions for the NHS by doing laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday on Thursday.

He has even made it to number one in the chart with a charity single, and is getting his own postmark.

And now he's been given a special birthday present from...WWE! Yep WWE as in wrestling.

WrestleMania's first British champ Drew McIntyre has created a personalised WWE Championship title for him.

WWE

It's a special present for his milestone birthday and to celebrate his amazing achievements so far.

Drew said: "He is a true hero who stepped up when his country called in World War II, and who stepped up again today with the same selfless courage and determination to help others.

Twitter/@DMcIntyreWWE

"At WWE our mission is to put smiles on people's faces around the world. Captain Tom Moore has achieved that by uniting millions across the world in support of his truly outstanding fundraising endeavours. Captain Tom, I look forward to shaking your hand in person someday."

We bet that will be one awesome meet-up!

Let's hope it's not in the ring though...