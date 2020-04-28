NHS 'still there' for young people with mental illness

Getty Images

Mental health services for children and teenagers are getting fewer referrals.

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) is the name for NHS-provided services in England and Wales.

It's for children and teens who are having difficulties with their emotional or behavioural well-being.

CAMHS is worried that the drop-off in people being seen by support services might mean young people who are suffering are not getting the help they need.

The NHS is keen to get the message out there that services are open and that support services are still there to help children and young people with mental illness.

CAMHS says it isn't clear why referrals to services have dropped.

In most cases referrals to CAMHS will be made by a doctor or teacher, so the fact that most children are staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown could be one of the reasons.

CAMHS has stopped face-to-face appointments because of the outbreak of Covid 19 but support services are still available over the phone or online.

If you're worried about mental health, wellbeing or if you have any questions, speak to an adult who you trust.

You might wish to speak to your local doctor or you can also ring Childline for free on 0800 11 11. This number does not show up on your phone bill.