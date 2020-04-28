play
Spider-Man Tom Holland to host Marvel quiz for charity

Last updated at 16:07
Tom-holland-spider-man-poster.Getty Images

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is going to host a Marvel quiz show on Wednesday for charity.

The virtual quiz on Instagram hopes to raise money and awareness for a number of charities that are struggling during the current coronavirus pandemic.

It is being organised by Brothers Trust, which has been set up by Tom's family.

The British actor says he hopes the quiz will "give people a sense of community and to kind of bring people together and just have a laugh and have a good time."

