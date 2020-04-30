How you can still 'visit' museums during lockdown

Getty Images

Museums around the world are heading online to allow people to visit them virtually.

This is because the coronavirus outbreak has caused many countries all over the world to go into lockdown to help prevent the spread of the virus.

As a result of this some museums have been offering free virtual tours of some of their exhibits, so that people don't miss out on the fun!

Have a look below to find out which museums are throwing open their (virtual) doors...

Le Musee du Louvre, Paris

The world famous Louvre Museum closed its door when France's capital city Paris went into lockdown.

It's home to more than 35,000 works of art including the famous Mona Lisa painting.

The museum usually receives around 15,000 visitors a day, and is so big that it would be impossible to see all of it in just one visit!

But now, virtual visitors can explore areas like the Egyptian antiquities or the Galerie d'Apollon without leaving their homes.

British Museum, London

The UK's famous museum in London has teamed up with Google Arts & Culture to throw open its virtual doors to visitors.

The museum is the world's oldest public museum, founded in 1753 it's actually older than the USA!

It has a whopping 8 million items in its collection, but only displays around 1% or (80,000 pieces) at a time!

The virtual tour allows visitors to explore different objects, from paintings and sculptures, to ancient artefacts from Australia and Egypt.

The Guggenheim, New York

New York City's iconic gallery has also teamed up with Google to allow visitors to wander through its winding corridors.

Visitors can view paintings from famous artists like Andy Warhol and Vasily Kandinsky.

As well as this they can check out art installations such as 'Countryside, The Future'.

People can also just check out the amazing architecture of the building, which was first built in 1959, and is made up of six floors of spiralling ramps!

Unko (Poo) Museum, Japan

Starting from 1 May virtual visitors will get the chance to explore a world of poo and mystery at the Unko (meaning poo) Museum in Japan!

Some displays at the museum will be available online for people to look at, and there are even fun poo-themed games people can play at home!

The Museum only opened last year in Yokohama, and has already been visited by tens of thousands of tourists!

The museum is opening its virtual doors as a way to encourage people to stay inside during Golden Week - a national holiday which runs from 29 April - 6 May in Japan.

Parks

It's not just museums that people can virtually visit, some national parks are also offering online tours!

For example New York's famous Central Park, Yosemite Park and even the Grand Canyon are all available for a virtual visit!

So it seems like there are plenty of ways to be a tourist from the comfort of your own home.