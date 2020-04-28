Premier League ramps up plans for restarting season

Reuters

Plans to restart the Premier League season will step up this week with clubs meeting on Friday to talk about possible options.

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and all clubs remain committed to playing this season's 92 remaining fixtures.

Oliver Dowden, the government's Culture Secretary, said he has been in contact with clubs about restarting the Premier League "as soon as possible".

"But, of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance," he added.

Players back in training

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Arsenal's training ground opens to players for individual work

The Premier League is hopeful of a restart on 8 June and finishing at the end of July to fit in with Uefa's European competition plans.

This would need full training for players to begin by 18 May.

From Tuesday, Tottenham will make a small number of pitches available for the first-team squad to use in individual sessions.

Arsenal, Brighton and West Ham had already opened their training grounds to players on Monday.

Reuters Arsenal defender David Luiz arrives for training despite most sport being cancelled around the world due to coronavirus

How Arsenal players will train: Players are arriving in groups of five to do individual sessions, stretching and running with a ball

10 pitches are used so players do not come into contact with each other

Each player is assigned their own ball

Players are on a rota and told where to park their cars

Buildings at the training ground are closed

The club say training at Colney is safer than in parks, where players were being asked to pose for selfies

A great thing for fans or a bad move?

PA Media Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side were flying high at the top of the Premier League table before the season was suspended

Premier League officials believe a return to play would lift the spirits of many football fans after several weeks of lockdown.

But there is also concern over the possibility of putting any added pressure on the National Health Service if players get injured, and on police if fans gather outside stadiums.

Reuters All games are expected to be held behind closed doors with no fans allowed into the stadium to watch a game.

The Fifpro union, which represents professional players globally, says the return of football risks sending a "bad signal" that the sport has "different rules to the rest of the world".

"We need guidance and protocols on how to return in a healthy and safe manner. Football is a contact sport and we feel very high protection standards are required," said secretary-general Jonas Baer-Hoffmann.

Fifa suggests five substitutes

Getty Images

Elsewhere, teams in leagues around the world could be allowed to make five substitutions during a game.

The idea has been suggested by Fifa, the group in charge of world football, to help with the packed schedule clubs could face when the season restarts - which could make injuries more likely.

The special rule can be used by organisers for competitions scheduled until the end of the 2021 season.

The plan will need to be approved by the International Football Association Board, football's rule-making organisation, and whether the new rule is then used will be up to the organisers of each competition or league.