Prince Harry will introduce a special Thomas the Tank Engine

Last updated at 10:32
Prince Harry is pictured during the recording of his on-camera introduction to the new animated special 'Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine'Reuters

Prince Harry's going to introduce a special episode of Thomas the Tank Engine.

It's the famous train's 75th birthday this year and the Duke of Sussex will introduce the episode that'll also feature the Queen and Prince Charles as a young boy.

It's a special royal episode and will see Thomas travel to London for the first time.

Thomas will take Sir Topham Hatt - also known as the Fat Controller - to receive a special honour at Buckingham Palace.

thomas-the-tank.Getty Images
Thomas the Tank Engine first appeared in books in 1945

Harry, who gave up his title of prince earlier this year, recorded his introduction in January and said he grew up reading Thomas the Tank Engine stories.

He said: "Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years - entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters."

prince-harry-in-thomas-tshirt.Getty Images
Prince Harry said he grew up with Thomas - he even had him on a t-shirt!

Harry said he was very proud to have asked to take part in the special episode which will be on television in May.

