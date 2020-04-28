Conservation: An endangered bee is making a comeback

Getty Images

An endangered bee is making a comeback!

The rare Shrill carder bee population has grown at a National Trust site in Somerset.

It's thanks to a special effort to make the meadows there full of wildflowers - the perfect snack for a bee!

The bee has been in decline since the 1950s and is now only found in a few locations in southern England and South Wales.

Getty Images

Volunteers have worked hard to turn the National Trust site into a bee-friendly environment.

One of the National Trust's lead rangers said the Shrill carder bees love white dead nettle plants - so volunteers planted lots of those!

Why are bees so important?

Bees are a vital part of the natural world, they help to pollinate plants that create the food that we eat.

Getty Images

Bees are SO vital to the health of our planet that they even have their own day!

World Bee Day takes place on 20 May and is designed to spread awareness of the significance of bees.