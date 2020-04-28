Coronavirus: New Zealand and Australia start 'relaxing' lockdown rules

New Zealand has started to relax some of its lockdown rules, which were put in place to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Lowering its alert level means that some non-essential business, healthcare and schools were able to open on Tuesday morning.
Some schools and childcare facilities opened and around 400,000 adults headed back to work - people are also allowed to get takeaway food again.
New Zealand has reported fewer than 1,500 confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus, after the country managed to contain the virus early on.
New Zealand's slightly less strict lockdown
Here's what's changing in New Zealand, now the country has shifted one step down from its highest alert level.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned that despite the gradual lifting of the lockdown, New Zealand was not "out of the woods".
She urged people to continue to stay at home, and work from home where possible, warning that "no one wants a second wave" of the pandemic.
What's happening in Australia?
Australia says it had only 12 new cases of the virus in the past day - with only one coming from an "unknown source".
As the country seeks to move into a new phase, more than 2.4 million people have downloaded a special app to help track where the virus has been found.
In Sydney, Australia's largest city, isolation rules will be relaxed from the end of the week to allow households to have two visitors at a time.
With the area now reporting just small daily increases in cases, officials say visits can be made for mental health and social reasons - meaning people will be able to visit family and friends again.
Sydney's famous Bondi Beach, and two neighbouring beaches, also reopened on Tuesday delighting the people who live nearby.
Swimmers and surfers were there from the early morning to dive into the ocean after a five-week ban.
However, no activities on the sand (like volleyball for instance) are allowed - and the beach will remain closed on weekends to avoid big crowds.
