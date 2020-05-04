Year 6s and P7s: What leavers' events do you have planned?

Getty Images

If you're in Year 6 (called P7 if you live in Scotland or Northern Ireland), you've probably been looking forward to celebrating the end of primary school in style.

Maybe your school had planned a special prom or disco during the last few weeks of term, or there was going to be a big BBQ or photo shoot to mark the last day.

Some of you might also have been due to go on a school trip abroad or somewhere else in the UK.

But with most children now having lessons at home and uncertainty about when schools might reopen, your plans might be a bit up in the air.

Let us know in the comments what your leavers plans are, and if you've had to change them due to coronavirus rules.

Schools could reopen again before the end of term and some events might still be able to take place.

However, even if you do end up having to celebrate while still social distancing, it doesn't mean you can't do it in style.

Here are some ideas you could try out...

Hold a virtual prom

If you've got a disco ball or some lights in the cupboard get them out!

It might not be quite the same as rocking out in the sports hall but you can still put on your fancy clothes, load up some tunes and rock the moves in your living room.

All you need is a screen and internet connection, and with some good coordination you might even manage to get your whole class doing a dance routine together.

It's an idea some schools in the US have tried, and actor John Krasinski even held a nationwide virtual prom with surprise live performances from the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish.

Have a leavers' assembly online

Just because you're at home doesn't mean you can't have a proper assembly, either on video chat or perhaps event something more creative.

Some kids in Japan held their own school graduation ceremony on Minecraft, so perhaps that can provide some inspiration.

@backyennew/Twitter

Meanwhile there are also lots of Year 6s who are still at school, because they are the children of key workers.

Some of them have spent their time in the classroom looking at photos of their primary school career and making a leavers presentation for all their classmates.

Go on a virtual school trip

This family in Australia recreated the travel experience at home, turning their kitchen into a check-in area and living room into a pretend plane

Lots of families have been going on virtual holidays, recreating everything from flights to beaches at home. So why not try it with a school trip?

Lots of museums and zoos have been giving virtual tours, and some theme parks, including Disneyland, even have VR videos which help you experience what it's like to go on their rides and rollercoasters.

Although it might not quite compare to going there in real life it might go some way to filling the gap if your school trip has been cancelled.

And when it comes to night time, you could grab a tent and head to the back garden to sleep under the stars, using a video or group chat to talk to stargaze together, share jokes, and play games.

Postpone your party

Getty Images

Lots of teachers are still keen to give their students a proper send off in person, and have already suggested holding parties or proms over the summer holidays if it turns out you aren't celebrating until after the school term has ended.

A charity called YKids in Bootle, Liverpool have even planned a big end of year party for all the Year 6s, in case local schools aren't able to put on events individually after lockdown ends!