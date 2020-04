These kids in Spain are outside for the first time in nearly seven weeks.

Zac, Bella and their younger brother Lucas moved to Castellar de la Frontera from the UK two years ago.

Due to Coronavirus, rules in Spain have meant the family staying inside for 45 days.

Now things are starting to improve in the country, kids up to the age of 13 can play outside for an hour with their parents.

Something Zac, Bella and Lucas are really pleased about!