Coronavirus: Why people are holding a minute's silence for NHS workers

Rachel List/Getty This picture was made by artist Rachel List to pay tribute to NHS staff fighting the Covid-19 outbreak

A minute's silence will be held to pay tribute to NHS workers who have died while helping people with coronavirus.

The UK government have asked people all over the country to join in the minute's silence, which will take place today at 11am.

The idea came from the healthcare workers groups - Unison, the Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives - as a way to help remember those NHS workers who have lost their lives while trying to help people get better from coronavirus.

Since the outbreak began in the UK, more than 84 health workers have sadly died.

This is the ultimate tribute to remember workers who've lost their lives and put themselves in harm's way to keep us safe and vital services running. Dave Prentis , Unison general secretary

Getty Images A sign thanking the NHS for their hard work

The minute's silence will run alongside the weekly Clap For Our Carers event on Thursdays, which celebrates the hard work of key workers in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also be taking part, after returning back to work earlier this week, following his recovery from coronavirus.

He praised the hospital and NHS staff for the "brilliant care" he received whilst he was recovering.