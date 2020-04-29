Lots of you might have started to have regular video calls with your friends and family to help keep in touch.

But have you ever considered what it'd be like to have a video call with a... llama?!

Well, one farmer in Germany is giving fans of his furry friends the chance to do just that!

People aren't able to visit Frank Messing's farm in Frankfurt right now because he's had to close it, but he's come up with a clever way for people to still get a glimpse of their favourite animals.

People can book in calls with alpacas, llamas, camels and even reindeer - that sounds pretty llama-zing!