Trolls World Tour: Do you like watching new movies at home or do you miss the cinema?

Trolls World Tour is one of many films that should have been out in cinemas this month.

But the coronavirus pandemic has meant cinemas all over the world have closed to help stop the spread of the virus, pushing back major movie releases to later this year or to 2021.

But the animated sequel, featuring the voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, was made available on-demand instead for those stuck at home during lockdown. And it's seems to have been very popular!

Trolls World Tour became the biggest digital debut of all time when it was released, according to Universal, the company behind the movie.

Movies: Home v cinema?

So has coronavirus changed the way you think about movie night?

Some people are saying the success of streaming films could mean the end of the cinema - but would you miss it?

Are you happy tucking under a blanket on the sofa with a bag of sweets or popcorn?

Or do you prefer the cinema experience? Lights down, big seats, massive screen, but no pausing when you need the loo?

Let us know by answering below and leaving us a message in the comments.