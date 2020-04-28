TikTok's Charli D'Amelio speaks out about body shaming

Getty Images

TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio has spoken out about body shaming on social media.

It's after the 15-year-old became the first creator to reach 50 million followers on TikTok last week, thanks to her dance skills and choreography routines.

It seems that Charli has been getting a lot of comments about her body.

She posted: "Stop talking about my body! It's not your place to tell me if I'm losing weight or gaining weight."

The TikTok star went on to say: "Why don't we all just be respectful and understand that we should just be kind and uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down... it doesn't matter who you're doing it to it's never okay and I feel like I really needed to say that I love you all but please stop!"

Many of Charli's fans came to her defence telling her that her body was perfect and nothing needed to be changed.

Getty Images

But Charli isn't the only star who has had comments about her body on social media, Little Mix star Jesy Nelson spoke out against social media body shaming in a BBC documentary in 2019.

Jesy has spoken about internet trolls and how they have affected her life, she said: "I do post pictures for other people's approval and I don't know why."

Since then Jesy has taken steps to try to be less worried about what others think of her.

According to the charity Action for Children, bullying and social media are some of the things which young people in the UK are most worried about.

It's not just stars who have come up against these body shaming issues, The 2019 Good Childhood Report says that nearly one in 12 boys (7.7%) aged 10 to 15 years old - the equivalent of 180,000 - are unhappy with their appearance and it's even worse for girls.

If you're feeling a bit worried about how you look, here are some tips that might help.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How can you be more body positive?

Take a look at our special programme all about body image.