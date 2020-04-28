Could you help decide the best science book?

Getty Images

It's almost time for you to help some of the countries best children's writers choose the best science book for under-14s.

The Royal Society Young People's Book Prize champions great books about science for under-14 year olds, and the judging panel want your help to pick the winner.

The potential winners will be trimmed down to a select few by the Children's Laureate and author of the How to Train Your Dragon books, Cressida Cowell, former Blue Peter presenter turned children's writer Konnie Huq and some science experts who love books.

They'll then handover to 10,000 young book fans to have the final vote and pick the winner.

Getty Images Konnie Huq and Cressida Cowell

The prize aims to promote reading and inspire more children to read about science.

Speaking about why this award is so important Cressida said: "We need the children of today to become creative, innovative adults, who can use scientific knowledge to find solutions to the many challenges our world faces.

"To do that they require the best possible books to excite and inform them about science from the earliest age".

The judges will hopefully will start judging in September, in time for the start of the new school year,