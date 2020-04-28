Captain Tom: Tell us why YOUR grandparent is so special!

Getty Images

Grandparents are the best, and no one sums that up better than mega-charity-fundraiser Captain Tom.

He will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Thursday, having just raised around £30m for the NHS with his sponsored garden walk.

The 99-year-old war veteran walked around his garden 100 times using a walking frame, and has also picked up a number one hit with a charity song since completing his walk.

So in honour of Captain Tom's birthday and to celebrate grandparents everywhere we want to hear from you!

Send us a picture or video telling us why your grandparent is the best!

