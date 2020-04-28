Captain Tom: Tell us why YOUR grandparent is so special!

Grandparents are the best, and no one sums that up better than mega-charity-fundraiser Captain Tom.
He will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Thursday, having just raised around £30m for the NHS with his sponsored garden walk.
The 99-year-old war veteran walked around his garden 100 times using a walking frame, and has also picked up a number one hit with a charity song since completing his walk.
So in honour of Captain Tom's birthday and to celebrate grandparents everywhere we want to hear from you!
Send us a picture or video telling us why your grandparent is the best!
Are you ready to send your stuff?
- Don't sendPersonal details
- Don't sendStuff with other people
- Don't sendAnything naughty
- Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
A parent or guardian can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.
If you cannot see where to upload, click here.
Your Comments
Join the conversation