Britain's Got Talent: Simon Cowell uses his golden buzzer!

ITV

Simon Cowell has hit the golden buzzer on the latest series of Britain's Got Talent!

He used it for 12-year-old singer Fayth who impressed the judges with her version of a Tina Turner song.

After her performance Simon told Fayth: "I absolutely love your personality.

"You talk about the support you had from your mum and dad, then you see the support you have had from 3,000 people."

Then he pressed the buzzer!

ITV

But Fayth isn't the only young act impressing the judges this week.

A group of 9-11-year-old singers called Class Dynamix sang a song about bullying.

All of the judges said yes to the choir and David Walliams said: "You performed it fantastically and you are putting such a positive message out there."

ITV

Then there were dancers Billy and Chantelle, aged 14 and 12, who also won the judges over.

They impressed them with their contemporary dance routine.

Did you see these acts? Who was your favourite? Let us know in the comments!