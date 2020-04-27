2.6 challenge: Nearly £5 million has been raised already and you played your part

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Here's are some of our 2.6 challenge favourites!

The 2.6 challenge has already raised nearly £5 million!

The challenge was set up by some of the UK's biggest sports events - including the London Marathon.

The name 2.6 Challenge was due to the number of miles in a marathon (26), and also the date the event would have taken place, 26 April 2020.

The idea is that people choose a challenge, any challenge at all, related to the numbers 2.6 or 26 and raise money in the process.

Thousands of young and old people have taken part already - and have posted their victories on social media.

What's been happening?

The 2.6 Challenge is aiming to help charities that are struggling right now, with many fundraising events being cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Loads of celebrities have taken part - including Chris Froome, Gareth Bale and loads of elite runners.

But celebrities are just some of the people who've taken part, here are some of the amazing ways you guys have been getting involved!

Ten day marathon

Five-year-old Henry ran 26 miles over ten days!

He ran in support of Wish Upon A Star, a charity that supported his family in a difficult time.

Cornflake bath

Melissa is nine years old and wanted to raise money for the Lindsey Lodge Hospice - where her mum works as a nurse.

So she sat in a bathtub of cornflakes and milk!

She's already raised over £500.

Pogo crazy

Charlotte jumped on her pogo stick for charity!

She and her sister jumped on their pogo sticks 26 times, read 26 books and spent 26 hours in the garden.

Let us know how you've taken part in the challenge here!