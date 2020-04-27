play
Last updated at 07:24
Children in Spain play outdoors for first time after six weeks of coronavirus lockdown

After six weeks stuck at home, some children in Spain were allowed outdoors as the government eased the coronavirus lockdown.
On Sunday, streets and parks in many Spanish cities filled with children for the first time in 44 days. Accompanied by adults, kids took their chance to run, play and ride their bikes or scooters. Here's dad Joan playing chase around Barcelona with his daughters Ines, 11, and Mar, who is nine.
Joan, 45, chases his daughters Ines, 11, and Mar, 9, as they play in the street on April 26, 2020, in Barcelona, during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 diseaseAFP/Getty Images
The new lockdown conditions allow Spain's 6.3 million under-14s to leave their homes each day for a total of one hour between 9am and 9pm, but without going further than a kilometre. This is six-year-old Kilian, wears a protective face mask as he jumps from a bench.
Kilian, 6, wears a protective face mask as he jumps from a bench, after restrictions were partially lifted for children, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Igualada, Spain April 26, 2020.Reuters
Rollerskates and skateboards are allowed, but public parks remain off-limits. Bike are allowed too and what a great view this girl has near the beach at Las Canteras!
A girl rides her bike at promenade of Las Canteras beach after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeksReuters
Experts have welcomed the lifting of restrictions for smaller children, saying that even one hour outside each day can provide an important boost to their mental wellbeing and behaviour.
A child plays with a scooter at promenade of Las Canteras beach after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeksReuters
Spain has one of the strictest lockdown restrictions in Europe. Since 14 March, people there have not been allowed to leave their homes except to buy food, go to the pharmacy, walk their pets or go to work if they can't work from home - with punishments including large fines for breaking the rules.
A child plays football with his father at Can Pere Antoni Beach in Palma de Mallorca, on April 26, 2020 during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.AFP / Getty Images
The lockdown's other conditions remain in place for the moment and schools remain closed, with the government thinking about relaxing them further in the second half of May.
A man and his daughter walk by La Mar Bella beach on April 26, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Children in SpainGetty Images

