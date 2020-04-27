Captain Tom to get a special postmark!

PA Media Capt Tom Moore with grandson Benjie, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia

The Royal Mail will honour Captain Tom with a special postmark.

The 99-year-old war veteran has raised £27 million for the NHS so far by walking around his garden 100 times using a walking frame and even got to number one in the charts with a charity song.

He turns 100 on Thursday, 30 April - and the Royal Mail are going to celebrate by stamping all letters with a special message.

It will say: "Happy 100th Birthday Captain Thomas Moore NHS fundraising hero 30th April 2020."

Royal Mail/PA Media All mail will be stamped with the commemorative postmark

Royal Mail said it was "honoured" to issue the postmark.

Captain Tom's been breaking records with his charity walk - he only ever aimed to raise £1000!

His single, a version of You'll Never Walk Alone hit number 1 on the UK's Official Singles Chart.

That makes him the oldest ever person to get a number one single in the UK charts, and he's raised the most money ever doing an individual charity walk.

Captain Tom Moore: My grandad is at Number 1 in the UK charts!

His grandson, Benjie, said his grandad's chart success was "quite hard to believe".

He told Newsround: "The British public has been incredible doing this. He's laughing all the time about it because he finds it hilarious."

The Royal Mail postmarks will be stamped on all letters on Thursday April 30.