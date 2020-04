Lots of lives have changed because of coronavirus - but how has it affected people who live and work on farms?

We caught up with 12-year-old Edith to see how her life has changed since lockdown.

She lives on a farm with her nine brothers and sisters in a place called Ravenseat in the Yorkshire Dales.

Her mum Amanda is a shepherdess, which means she looks after sheep by feeding, shearing and lambing them.