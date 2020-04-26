People arriving into UK to be put in quarantine for two weeks

Getty Images

People arriving in the UK from abroad will be put in quarantine for two weeks from as early as next month.

The hope is this will help stop any further infections coming in from overseas while the Government is managing the pandemic.

When visitors arrive at airports and seaports they will be asked to give detailed information about their health.

If people arriving into the UK don't follow these rules, they might be fined a lot of money.

However, it is thought that delivery workers, like lorry drivers, may not have to follow these rules.

Currently there have been no restrictions on people travelling to and from the UK.

The Government say this is because there would be no big affect on the number of cases while the the virus was first spreading through the UK.

But now it's thought that the spread of the virus is slowing down, it's hoped that quarantining new arrivals to the UK might prevent further cases.