Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to go back to work

Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning to work on Monday after he has spent three weeks unwell with coronavirus.

On 5 April, the prime minister was taken into hospital after his symptoms got worse.

Doctors were worried for his health so he was moved to an intensive care unit.

Thankfully, a week later he improved a lot and was allowed to leave the hospital.

Since then he has been recovering at the prime minister's official home in Buckinghamshire.

The prime minister's deputy, Dominic Raab, said Mr Johnson's return to work would be a "boost for the country".

Last week, Mr Johnson spoke with both the Queen and US President, Donald Trump, ahead of his return to work.

President Trump talked about the phone call in a briefing to news organisations: "I will tell you, he sounded incredible, he was ready to go,

"It's like the old Boris, tremendous energy, tremendous drive."

Getty Images

With the prime minister returning to work, one of his first tasks will be to start planning for when the UK will be ending its lockdown measures - with some Conservative MPs arguing that it should happen soon to protect the economy.

But the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said "I will not allow changes to be made that are unsafe; we have to keep the public safe,"