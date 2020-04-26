Wolves star Diogo Jota beats Alexander-Arnold to win Fifa 20 ePremier League

Getty Images

It's official! Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Liverpool and are this seasons' Premier League champions!

Ok, we'll come clean. This isn't fake news exactly... but it might not be what you expect! This is esport Premier League played on Fifa 20!

A series of games saw major Premier League players from 18 different teams battle it out for a place in the final.

Players like Raheem Sterling and Wilfred Zaha took their skills from the pitch to the screen in a nail-biting series of matches.

But it was Wolves' Diogo Jota who went head to head with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final of the tournament on Saturday evening.

Jota scored the first goal and was in control for the first half of the match but looked a little shaky in the second half when Alexander-Arnold equalised.

Extra time saw virtual Raúl Jiménez belt one last goal in for Wolves, and Jota was crowned the winner

While it's unlikely that Wolves will win the real-life Premier League when it returns, maybe their virtual success can motivate them in the future?

This isn't the first Fifa 20 tournament to take place between Premier League footballers.

Many players have been taking part in the international Fifa 20 Stay and Play Cup - but sadly all of the Premier League teams have now been knocked out.

Did any of you manage to watch the match? What do you think about etournaments replacing sports while we're in lockdown?

Let us know in the comments below.