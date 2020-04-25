Mount Everest gets wifi signal

Getty Images

Have you ever found yourself struggling to get a wifi connection? Well don't worry, you won't have that problem if you ever make it to the top of Mount Everest!

Mount Everest is the highest mountain on the earth, standing at 8,848 metres high.

Despite that, a Chinese communications company has installed mobile data masts on the mountain, meaning climbers will be able to send those important selfies from nearly 9,000m up in the sky.

It's not the only luxury on the mountain these days, wannabe adventurers can stay in luxury cabins fitted with a bed, electricity and, of course, super-fast wifi.

Getty Images

The internet is offered at speeds of one gigabit per second on the mountain, in the Himalayas, which borders Nepal and China.

There has been concern in recent times about the number of people attempting to climb Everest.

Last year, a picture emerged of a queue of people waiting to get to the summit.

This has led to worries about the amount of rubbish being left on the mountain and the overall effect it might have in polluting the environment.

Officials have recently tried to do a clean-up and teams of cleaners found the mountain littered with climbing gear, plastic waste and even lots of poo!