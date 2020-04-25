Meetings take place to get sport back up and running

AFP

The government is planning meetings with medical representatives from sporting teams in the UK to see when the action can get started again.

If the meetings are successful it's hoped that sport might be able to re-start within the next few weeks.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has been briefed on the plan.

Each sport will be examined by health experts to see what will be needed to get them back in action safely.

This could mean different sports would come back at different times.

Testing players for coronavirus, social distancing, hygiene standards and strict limits on the numbers of people allowed into venues will all be talked about.

Sport at all levels is currently on hold in the UK because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League, Women's Super League and English football leagues have suspended the 2019-20 season until a further decision is made.

Cricket in England and Wales has been suspended until 1 July.

The first nine races of the Formula 1 season have been called off with the British Grand Prix scheduled to take place in July.

The London Marathon, which had been set to take place this weekend, has been rescheduled for October.

Rugby union's Premiership clubs are working towards a best-case scenario of returning to action on the weekend of 3-5 July.

Football matches have already been played behind closed doors this season.

Government officials have accepted that any re-start of sport will most likely have to be behind closed doors.

Oliver Dowden, the minister in charge of sport and culture, also said this week that the Premier League was considering making some behind-closed-doors fixtures available to watch on TV for free when the season restarts.