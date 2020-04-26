Australia experienced the worst bushfire season ever in 2019-2020 with fires blazing for months in large parts of the country.

Millions of hectares of land and thousands of buildings were destroyed and at least 33 people died.

Victoria and New South Wales were the worst affected and the situation was so bad that a state of emergency was declared in the Capital city, Canberra.

Newsround went to the Blue Mountains near Sydney in February to find out what it was like for people living near the fires.