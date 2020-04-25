Can you imagine how you would feel if your grandfather got to Number 1 in the charts?!

Pretty mind-blowing - but that's what happened to Benjie. His grandad, Captain Tom Moore, inspired load of people by not only taking on a walking mission to raise money for the NHS, but then teamed up with singer Michael Ball and the NHS Voices Of Care Choir to release a song!

Benjie told Newsround: "I think it's quite hard to believe. The British public has been incredible doing this. He's laughing all the time about it because he finds it hilarious."

Captain Tom's version of You'll Never Walk Alone made it to the top of the UK's Official Singles Chart just in time for the 99 year-old war veteran's 100th birthday.

So far Captain Tom has raised nearly £30 million!