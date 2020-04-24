play
Watch Newsround

World Penguin Day: How will you celebrate the special penguin in your life?

Last updated at 15:28
adorable-fluffy-penguinsGetty Images

There are many important dates in the year that we should all remember - but are any as important as World Penguin Day?

Yes, today is World Penguin Day - we're sure you've had it marked on your calendar for ages.

Emperor penguins, Gentoo penguins, Macaroni penguins, Chinstrap penguins - we love them all.

Comment below with your best ideas for celebrating penguins - and check out our quiz and amazing penguin facts below.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
A year in the life of a penguin captured on camera (January 2016)

Find out even MORE amazing facts about penguins here.

More like this

King Penguin in South African Beach

Meet the penguin who's a social media star

chinstrap-penguin.

Chinstrap penguin species in decline

Keyframe #1
play
0:43

Penguins wander freely around aquarium

Top Stories

99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire
image

Captain Tom and other top UK charity chart-toppers!

Taylor Swift

Swift calls former bosses 'greedy' over new live album

comments
8
hubble-telescope

Happy 30th birthday Hubble!

comments
4
Newsround Home