Captain Tom Moore: You'll Never Walk Alone and other famous UK charity chart-toppers
Captain Tom Moore's version of You’ll Never Walk Alone hit Number 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart! We take a look back at other famous charity hits!
Captain Tom Moore has racked up another incredible victory in his quest to raise money for the NHS as his version of You’ll Never Walk Alone hit Number 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.... and just in time for the 99 year-old war veteran’s 100th birthday later this month. He's the officially the oldest artist to top the charts!
Do They Know It’s Christmas (1984): This single by Band Aid remains one of the biggest selling pop songs of all time. It was written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, and featured loads of music legends such as David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Sting, U2 and George Michael. The song, recorded in just one day, raised money for the Ethiopian famine.
A Candle in the Wind / Something About The Way You Look Tonight (1997): Elton John's single was released after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry. The money from sales went to the Diana, Prince of Wales Memorial Fund. It is still the biggest selling single of all time in the UK.
Do They Know It's Christmas (2004): The original Band Aid song was so famous, a new bunch of stars recorded another version 20 years later. Some of British music's biggest names at the time including Dizzee Rascal, Jamelia and Natasha Bedingfield all appeared on the track, which raised money for Sudan's troubled Darfur region.
(Is This the Way to) Amarillo (2005): Comedian Peter Kay (pictured right) along with a host of celebrity guests mimed the lyrics to Tony Christie's (pictured left) 1971 hit to raise money for Comic Relief. It spent seven weeks at number 1 in the UK charts. You may have seen the new version he made for the Big Night In charity show.
Bridge Over Troubled Water (2017): A single to raise money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire hit the number one spot in June 2017. More than 50 stars including Ella Eyre, Louisa Johnson and Stormzy, recorded it to support victims' families and survivors.
We Built This City... On Sausage Rolls (2018): This novelty single reached Christmas' number one recently. YouTuber LadBaby's cover of a song from the 1980s by Starship - they didn't mention sausage rolls in their version - raised money for the Trussell Trust, which supplies food banks.