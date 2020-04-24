play
Taylor Swift slams Scooter Braun and former label for 'shameless greed' over new album

Last updated at 13:25
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has criticised her former record label, and its owner Scooter Braun, over a plan to release a new live album using her name.

'Live from Clear Channel Stripped 2008' was originally recorded during a radio show performance when Swift was 18 years old but has been released today by Big Machine Records.

In a post on Instagram Story, Taylor wrote: "I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.

"In my opinion," she added, "Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent."

Newsround has contacted Big Machine Records to hear their side of this story but so far they haven't responded.

The 30-year-old superstar took to her Instagram Story to respond to the album release
The 30-year-old superstar took to Instagram Story to respond to the album release

Swift vs Braun feud continues

Taylor released her first album with Big Machine in 2006
Taylor released her first album with Big Machine in 2006

This is just the latest chapter in an ongoing issue between Taylor, Big Machine Records and its new owner Scooter Braun.

It all started when she was 14 years old and she signed a contract with record company Big Machine.

The contract said that her first six albums would belong to them "in perpetuity" - in other words, forever.

Fast forward a few years, Big Machine was bought by music manager Scooter Braun for £237 million, meaning he now has ownership over all of Taylor's music before 2019.

Scott Borchetta sold Big Machine Records to Scooter Braun in 2019
Scott Borchetta (pictured left) sold Big Machine Records to Scooter Braun (pictured right) in 2019

Swift has said that she plans to re-record all six of those albums so she can take back ownership of her songs.

She has also accused Braun, who manages artists including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, of "incessant, manipulative bullying" over the years. Braun has denied this.

In November 2019, Swift also claimed Braun was preventing her from performing her own music at an American awards ceremony. Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun denied this too.

Scooter Braun, Big Machine and those criticised by Taylor Swift are yet to respond.

