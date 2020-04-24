Microplastics found in the Antarctic sea ice for the first time

Getty Images

Scientists have discovered microplastics in frozen sea ice from Antarctica for the very first time.

In 2009, an ice core was taken from Antarctic and it has now been analysed at the University of Tasmania, in Australia.

Within the ice core, the researchers say they discovered 96 tiny pieces of plastic.

There were 14 different kinds of plastic in total.

According to the report in the scientific journal Marine Pollution Bulletin, the researchers say that plastic trapped within the ice is more likely to be eaten by animals like krill and that could cause long-term damage to the food chain.

Scientist Anna Kelly, who led the study, said the plastic fibres were bigger than those found in Arctic ice.

She thinks the plastic might be coming from the fishing and tourism industries.

'Surrounded by algae'

Anna Kelly/Institute for Marine and Antarctic Stud This microscopic image shows thin pieces of plastic stuck in ice

The plastic pieces found within the core were surrounded by algae.

Algae is a plant that grows in water, and animals like krill feed on it.

This means there is a chance that krill will be eating the plastic when they feed on algae.

Professor Delphine Lannuzel, who helped drill the core from the ice in 2009, said "Sea ice is habitat for key foraging species,"

"Krill defines everything else in the food chain and it relies on sea ice algae to grow."

The reason why krill matter so much is because they are eaten by lots of different animals in the sea.

Experts say this means it's more likely that plastic will be passed on to bigger and bigger animals.