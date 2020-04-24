play
Watch Newsround

Disney: Niles Fitch is first live-action black prince

Last updated at 10:40
comments
View Comments
secret-society-of-second-born-royals-poster.Disney
Niles (second from right) will be Disney's first live-action black prince

Niles Fitch has just made history by becoming Disney's first live-action black prince.

Niles plays the character Prince Tuma in the new sci-fi film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

The film is about royals who are second children and have super powers and go to a special school to help them to learn how to use their powers for good.

Prince Tuma is described as "charismatic" and his "super-human ability is vital to the team's success" - but "his self-centred nature needs a lesson in empathy,"

niles-fitch.Getty Images
Niles shared the news on his social media accounts

Disney's first African-American princess was Tiana from the 2009 animated movie "The Princess and the Frog."

They also recently announced that Halle Bailey would be playing Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals will be heading to Disney+ this summer.

More like this

mulan-poster-disney.

Disney: Mulan and Marvel films get new release dates

Forky-from-toy-story.

Disney: New York teacher draws chalk characters

lion-key-characters.

Disney+ launch quiz: How well do you know your Disney films?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Arctic landscape, Lancaster Sound, Nunavut, Canada.

UN: 'Fight climate change like we fight coronavirus'

comments
3
hubble-telescope

Happy 30th birthday Hubble!

comments
2
popstars-sing-charity-song.

Big Night In raises £27m for charity

comments
4
Newsround Home