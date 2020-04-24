Disney: Niles Fitch is first live-action black prince

Disney Niles (second from right) will be Disney's first live-action black prince

Niles Fitch has just made history by becoming Disney's first live-action black prince.

Niles plays the character Prince Tuma in the new sci-fi film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

The film is about royals who are second children and have super powers and go to a special school to help them to learn how to use their powers for good.

Prince Tuma is described as "charismatic" and his "super-human ability is vital to the team's success" - but "his self-centred nature needs a lesson in empathy,"

Disney's first African-American princess was Tiana from the 2009 animated movie "The Princess and the Frog."

They also recently announced that Halle Bailey would be playing Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals will be heading to Disney+ this summer.