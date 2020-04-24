A dolphin was found washed up on a beach in Portmarnock near Dublin.

Being stuck on a beach can be really serious for dolphins and whales and can lead to their deaths.

But luckily a group of kind-hearted walkers stopped to try and help, including Brandy the golden retriever who used her nose to try and nudge it back to sea. They spent more than an hour trying to push the dolphin out into deeper water but the strong waves kept pushing it back to shore.

But then they had a idea: by putting an old sack underneath it they could half drag, half carry the dolphin much further into the water. One of the rescuers said: "He managed to get past the waves and we didn't see him come back out again, so hopefully he has made it."

Picture credit: Kevin Robinson