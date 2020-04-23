Climate change: World must tackle climate change with same 'unity' as against coronavirus

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Climate change expert answers YOUR questions

The world must "show the same determination and unity" against the growing problem of climate change as against coronavirus, United Nations experts have warned.

The past five years have been the hottest on record globally.

That's according to a report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released to mark the 50th anniversary of the annual Earth Day event.

Levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, which are damaging to the Earth's atmosphere, are also at record highs, the study found.

Acting together

WATCH: Why is climate change a problem?

Physical signs of climate change and its impacts on our planet have also picked up pace in the past five years, the WMO said.

Sea-level rises are accelerating, Arctic sea ice, glaciers and ice sheets continue to get smaller, and more heat is being trapped in the oceans, which is harming life there.

We need to act together in the interests of the health and welfare of humanity not just for the coming weeks and months, but for many generations ahead. Petteri Taalas , WMO secretary-general

Getty Images Firefighters were faced with a record number of extreme bushfires in Australia in 2020

Heatwaves were the deadliest weather hazard between 2015-2019, the report showed, with new temperature records and huge numbers of devastating wildfires as a result.

While the global shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic might have brought a reduction in greenhouse gases, it is not a replacement for long-term climate action, the WMO warned.

WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said: "Whilst Covid-19 has caused a severe international health and economic crisis, failure to tackle climate change may threaten human wellbeing, ecosystems and economies for centuries."