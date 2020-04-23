play
Rainbow art: We LOVE your 'alternative' rainbows

man-runs-by-painting-for-nhs-on-wooden-doorsGetty Images
What rainbows do you make when pen and paper aren't enough?

Here at Newsround we have been so impressed with all the rainbows you have been sending in during lockdown.

And when pen and paper is just not enough, many have you decided to get really creative with your rainbow art!

Check out the gallery below of some of your best rainbow interpretations.

Have one you want to send in?

Follow the links below to submit your latest creations.

A display of your amazing "alternative" rainbows
flowers-and-leaves-lying-on-the-ground
Arthur made this beautiful rainbow art out of flowers and leaves
margo-and-barney-hold-up-lego-rainbow-creationsBarney and Margo
Barney and Margo prove they have the patience to organise all of their Lego bricks by colour - good job guys!
Colin found a way to celebrate his love of books AND rainbows in one go!
cat-sitting-with-toys-books-and-trophiesHerbie
Herbie made an alternative rainbow out of some of their favourite things - do you think the cat gave a helping paw?
SimonSimon
Simon goes very modern art with his plate of mixed colours - Damien Hirst eat your heart out!
mateo-stands-outside-house-with-massive-window-showing-big-rainbow-smiley-faceMateo
Mateo painted this incredible smiley banner for his window - cleverly turning the rainbow upside down to make a smile!
chalk-rainbow-drawing-on-ground-with-rainbow-balloons-and-nhs-logoImaan
When your piece of paper is just not big enough, take your art to the streets like Imaan did here!
Lucy celebrated her birthday in beautiful rainbow style with a spectrum of colourful balloons and a unicorn to match!
Ikshu cheered up her wooden fence with a rainbow - and she has stylish zebra trousers to match too!
eva-sits-on-floor-next-to-chalk-rainbow-drawn-on-the-groundEva
Eva is looking so colourful here next to her art it's hard to know where she begins and rainbow ends!
Are you inspired by our artists? What would you like to make a rainbow out of?

