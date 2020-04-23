Rainbow art: We LOVE your 'alternative' rainbows

Getty Images What rainbows do you make when pen and paper aren't enough?

Here at Newsround we have been so impressed with all the rainbows you have been sending in during lockdown.

And when pen and paper is just not enough, many have you decided to get really creative with your rainbow art!

Check out the gallery below of some of your best rainbow interpretations.

Have one you want to send in?

Follow the links below to submit your latest creations.

Are you ready to send your stuff? Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

A display of your amazing "alternative" rainbows

Arthur made this beautiful rainbow art out of flowers and leaves

Barney and Margo Barney and Margo prove they have the patience to organise all of their Lego bricks by colour - good job guys!

Colin found a way to celebrate his love of books AND rainbows in one go!

Herbie Herbie made an alternative rainbow out of some of their favourite things - do you think the cat gave a helping paw?

Simon Simon goes very modern art with his plate of mixed colours - Damien Hirst eat your heart out!

Mateo Mateo painted this incredible smiley banner for his window - cleverly turning the rainbow upside down to make a smile!

Imaan When your piece of paper is just not big enough, take your art to the streets like Imaan did here!

Lucy celebrated her birthday in beautiful rainbow style with a spectrum of colourful balloons and a unicorn to match!

Ikshu cheered up her wooden fence with a rainbow - and she has stylish zebra trousers to match too!

Eva Eva is looking so colourful here next to her art it's hard to know where she begins and rainbow ends!