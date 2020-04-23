Uefa Women's European Championship moved to July 2022

Getty Images Wembley Stadium will host the Women's European Championship final

The Women's European Championship, which is to be held in England, will now take place from 6-31 July 2022.

Uefa, who are in charge of running European football, confirmed the tournament has been delayed after the men's European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics were both push backed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"By moving to the following year, we are ensuring that our flagship women's competition will be the only major football tournament of the summer," Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said.

England will open the tournament at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium on 7 July, one of 10 venues used across the country, with Wembley hosting the final.

Phil Neville to leave England job

Getty Images Neville has been England women's manager since January 2018

However, the hosts will have a new head coach in charge when the tournament comes around.

On Thursday, Phil Neville announced that he is to leave his role as England women's manager next summer when his current contract ends.

The 43-year-old led the Lionesses to a first SheBelieves Cup success and a fourth-place finish at the World Cup in 2019.

But since last year's quarter-final win over Norway, they have lost seven of 11 games and failed to retain their SheBelieves Cup title in March.