Shakespeare Quiz : It's the Bard's birthday but just how much do you know about him?

It's world-famous English playwright William Shakespeare's official birthday on 23 April.

He is considered by many to be one of the world's greatest writers.

Shakespeare was born in 1564 in Stratford-upon-Avon in England.

He became famous for his plays, such as Romeo and Juliet and Hamlet. They are still performed and studied around the world today.

Shakespeare is also credited with inventing thousands of words we use today, such as 'horrid' and 'swagger'.

Test your Shakespeare knowledge in by clicking on the link in the box below and go to the bottom of this page to see if you can work out the Shakespeare plays in emojis!

Think you know your Shakespeare stuff? Quiz: Shakespeare or Fakespeare

