play
Watch Newsround

Shakespeare Quiz : It's the Bard's birthday but just how much do you know about him?

Last updated at 11:42
comments
View Comments (1)
William Shakespeare.Getty Images

It's world-famous English playwright William Shakespeare's official birthday on 23 April.

He is considered by many to be one of the world's greatest writers.

Shakespeare was born in 1564 in Stratford-upon-Avon in England.

He became famous for his plays, such as Romeo and Juliet and Hamlet. They are still performed and studied around the world today.

Shakespeare is also credited with inventing thousands of words we use today, such as 'horrid' and 'swagger'.

Test your Shakespeare knowledge in by clicking on the link in the box below and go to the bottom of this page to see if you can work out the Shakespeare plays in emojis!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Michael Rosen's seven Shakespeare facts.

Lots of you will have studied his plays or poetry at school. Let us know if you're doing anything to celebrate his birthday in the comments below.

More like this

William Shakespeare
play
1:22

William Shakespeare's 450th birthday

William Shakespeare
play
2:04

Shakespeare week: What was life like as a child

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • This is very interesting, I got 5/5!

Top Stories

Children-run-to-get-into-school.

When will you be able to go back to school?

Young Muslim girls show their hands decorated with henna after attending prayers on Eid Al-Fitr

What's it like fasting during Ramadan?

famous-youtube-moments

It's the 15th anniversary of YouTube's first video

comments
16
Newsround Home