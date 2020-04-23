Coronavirus: When will schools go back?

Getty Images

In Denmark some children have been allowed to go back to school, and in France and the Netherlands schools are set to reopen on 11 May.

So what about here in the UK?

At the weekend Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said no date was set for children returning to school, which means it's not likely to happen soon.

Schools closed their doors to all except vulnerable children and pupils whose parents are key workers over a month ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will schools reopen before the summer holidays are due to begin?

So far the government hasn't given an answer to this question.

Head teachers' leader Geoff Barton has said the earliest "realistic" point at which schools in England could start re-opening would be 1 June, and if this were to happen "planning would need to begin very soon".

The situation would probably also be different in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with the local government making decisions about how education is run there.

Schools in Northern Ireland and Scotland normally break up for the summer holidays at the end of June, a few weeks earlier than most schools in England and Wales.

This means, even a return by early June wouldn't give a lot of time for teaching.

How would the government decide whether to reopen schools?

The education secretary has said if and when five key things happen in the fight against coronavirus, a date could be set for schools to reopen:

the NHS's ability to cope is fully protected

the daily death rate is dropping

infection rates are falling to manageable levels

there are sufficient supplies of testing and protective equipment

there is no risk of a "second peak" of infections

But it would not be immediate, with schools expecting a further "lead in" time, possibly of weeks.

Parents would also have to be sure it was safe for children to be back in classrooms.

How different would school life be to how it was before?

Not every class would start back at the same time, and there would likely be lots of rules to try and keep social distancing in place as much as possible.

This could mean starting with a few year groups or pupils taking turns between studying at home and in school.

It could also mean having breaks at different times and putting a limit on class sizes.

In France, primary-school pupils will start to go back, in classes of no more than 15, from 11 May.

And in the Netherlands, they will go back, on a part-time basis, on the same date, with secondary pupils returning from 1 June.

But Katharine Birbalsingh, head of Michaela Community School, in Brent, north London, has said she doesn't think it will be possible for social distancing to work in schools because of narrow corridors, small classrooms and lots of interactions, particularly between younger children.

Would it be the oldest or youngest pupils that go back first?

This is a big question, and is currently one that different group disagree on.

MP Robert Halfon, who chairs the Education Select Committee, said primary schools should be the first back.

He said this would help parents and stop children who need extra support from falling behind at an early stage.

There are concerns about how much lesson time pupils will have lost

But Mr Barton, the ASCL head teachers' union leader, said the priority should be Years 10 and 12, who are part-way through GCSEs and A-levels.

He also think Year 6 should be a priority so teachers can support children who are about to move to secondary school.

Star academy trust chief executive Hamid Patel, meanwhile, said it should be up to each school to decide the order in which its pupils return.

Is there a chance some students won't go back before the summer holidays?

School leaders have repeatedly talked about the importance of getting pupils back before the school year finishes.

But National Education Union joint head Kevin Courtney said: "There is a realistic possibility that schools won't be fully open during the summer term.

"We want to be back as soon as it's safe, but there's a chance that there will be no full re-opening before the end of term."