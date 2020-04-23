Coronavirus: Museum to collect items reflecting life in lockdown

Getty Images Many of you have drawn rainbows during lockdown

Dancing videos, rainbow drawings and loo roll could be going on display to show how the coronavirus pandemic has changed our daily lives.

The Museum of London wants the public to donate objects and personal stories, so future generations can look back and get an idea of what it was like living through the coronavirus pandemic.

Let us know in the comments what you would tell the museum to include.

"Nothing is too humble," said senior curator Beatrice Behlen. "The object doesn't have to look great or special, but we are interested in what it means."

The museum is collecting the items now, but said that any exhibition would take place at a much later date.

WATCH: 11-year-old Elliott gives us his lockdown tips

Hair clippers, hair dye and even a clip of fitness coach Joe Wicks' online exercise classes are on the potential list of items that could go on show to help highlight life during lockdown.

"If you were to tell people, in the future, what this was like, what would you say?" Ms Behlen adds.

"What would you want people to remember from this time, and do you have anything that can help us tell this story?"

