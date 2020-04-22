play
TikTok: Charli D'Amelio becomes first creator to hit 50 million followers

Charli D'Amelio has become the first creator to reach 50 million followers on TikTok.

The 15-year-old became popular for her dance skills and choreography routines on the platform.

She is also a member of TikTok's Hype House group in Los Angeles, USA, which is a group of content creators including Addison Rae.

Along with her 15.4 million Instagram followers, Charli is arguably the most popular teen on the internet.

Who is Charli D'Amelio?

Charli grew up in Norwalk in the US state of Connecticut with her parents Marc and Heidi D'Amelio.

She also has an 18-year-old sister called Dixie, who has 21 million TikTok followers of her own.

Before starting her TikTok account in June 2019, Charli was a competitive dancer.

The whole D'Amelio family signed with United Talent Agency - a talent management company - in January 2020 to work on launching books, podcasts, digital content and live touring, according to the Hollywood Reporter magazine.

With her number of followers growing every day, it looks like Charli will continue to be the "Queen of TikTok" for the foreseeable future.

