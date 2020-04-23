play
New pictures released for Prince Louis' 2nd birthday

Last updated at 06:41
Prince Louis, who celebrates his second birthday on Thursday 23 April, 2020PA Media

Prince Louis might have been born into the Royal family, but it looks like he's been busy making rainbows for the NHS just like lots of you.

The new pictures taken by his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, have been released to celebrate Louis' second birthday.

With schools still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Louis, along with brother and sister George and Charlotte have been having lessons at home with their parents.

Prince Louis, who celebrates his second birthday on Thursday 23 April, 2020PA Media

They didn't get a break over the Easter holidays either. The Duchess admitted in an interview that the family had carried on with home-schooling lessons, in their make-shift classroom.

But from these pictures it looks like Louis certainly has been enjoying the art classes.

The Prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, was born on 23 April 2018.

This picture was taken a year ago for Louis' first birthday. Look at how much he's grown!

Prince Louis smilingDuchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge took these pictures to celebrate Louis' first birthday

If you have a birthday message for Prince Louis let us know in the comments.

Why not try see if you can guess these other members of the Royal family, based on their baby photos.

