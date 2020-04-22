Is lockdown a good time to adopt a dog?

Jess Wealleans "A dog is for life - not just for lockdown"

We are all spending a lot more time at home right now, which means many of us are getting to spend extra time cuddling our pets.

But if you don't have a furry friend for company, is now a good time to give a pup a home?

Carers in one animal shelter in Florida, in the United States, reported that all of their dogs have been adopted during the coronavirus lockdown.

But Dog's Trust, a UK canine re-homing charity, say the current lockdown situation may not be the best time to re-home a pup.

Getty Images Has your family thought about adopting a dog recently?

The lockdown may make it difficult for new dog owners to give "their dogs the wide variety of experiences that will help teach them all about the world", they say.

A key part to a puppy's training is meeting new people and animals outside their homes, but with social distancing rules still in place, it might be harder to do this.

"Everyone's situation is different so while it might be the right time for some people, it might not be right for everyone. But the main thing is to do your research as we always want to make sure all dogs are as happy as possible."

Are more people looking into adopting a dog at the moment?

Like many businesses, the Dog's Trust re-homing centres closed to the public at the start of the lockdown.

Don't worry - the dogs are all still looked after by the staff during this time.

But the charity say, in the the week leading up to the lockdown (the week beginning 16 March), their call centre experienced one of it's busiest ever times.

"We saw a 48% increase in calls related to re-homing, fostering and volunteering, compared to the same period last year."

Then, on Sunday 22 March they say they had their busiest day at the contact centre since it opened in 2014.

So, it appears more people were interested in helping out the animals during this period.

But what about after lockdown is over?

Getty Images You might be stuck inside now but when lockdown is over, you may have to leave your dog at home...

Hopefully, life in the UK will go back to normal soon, but at the moment we are not sure when.

So what about getting a dog then? What do the experts think?

"It's worth considering what your usual daily and weekly lives look like and whether you can give a dog everything they need once things return to normal", say Dog's Trust.

"Dogs generally enjoy routine so some might struggle when suddenly their days change very dramatically and their human families are much busier than they have learned to expect, possibly having less time to spend with them."

How can I make sure my dog is happy during lockdown?

Dog trainers say there are plenty of great ways to keep your canine companions occupied during the lockdown.

"You can use everyday items such as delivery boxes to engage your dog in some really fun activities.

Getty Images Is your dog helping with your homeschooling?!

"Set out a few boxes with numbers on them and throw your dog's toys into the boxes for them to fetch out, seeing how many points you can get.

"You could also get creative at meal times and lay a treat trail around the house for your dog to snuffle up.".

On the other hand, if your dog isn't into playing, it might be because they aren't used to having you around so much.

"If they live in a busy household with children, it's worth giving your dog a safe and cosy space to get away from the hustle and bustle if they need to. A cosy den filled with tasty treats will ensure they see it as a safe and enjoyable place to be."

