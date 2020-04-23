Hike to the Moon with Tim Peake and Bear Grylls!

Fancy getting involved with a mega hike to the Moon? Well you can, right from your very own home!

Scouts UK are hoping to raise money for Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need with a super space challenge. They want people from all over the UK to come together and hike 240,000 miles - the same as the distance from the Earth to the Moon!

It's all part of the BBC's Big Night In and the money raised will be used to help those affected by the coronavirus.

Anybody can get involved, you'll just need to get your friends or family to sponsor you.

Those who choose to take up the challenge are being asked to hike just one mile each - that's around 2,000 steps or 20 minutes walking on the spot. You can then record your miles and make donations online through the Scouts UK website.

Are you up for this space mission? Check out the video for the low down from Bear and Tim.