A primary school in Yorkshire has made an incredible Lego animation tribute to Captain Tom and his fundraising for the NHS.

The ex-soldier has raised more than £27m so far, by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Pupils at Westfield Primary talked about the 99-year-old in their virtual assembly and were so inspired by him and his amazing challenge that they decided to make an animation using Lego to say thanks!

They released the video on Monday, and Captain Tom has even tweeted them back to say thanks.

Take a look at the amazing animation, complete with cotton wool hair and his famous walking frame.