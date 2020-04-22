Zoella: Zoe Sugg warned after breaking advertising rules on Instagram post

David M. Benett Zoe topped a UK list of the wealthiest female social media stars under 30 last year

YouTube star Zoe Sugg has been warned after one of her Instagram posts was found to have broken advertising rules.

The 30-year-old vlogger - also known as Zoella - posted a story in which she wore a dress by clothing brand Asos on her Instagram account in July 2019.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which makes the rules for adverts in the UK, said that Sugg did not make clear that her story was a promotional post.

The warning comes more than a year after Zoella, along with other social media influencers, agreed to change the way they posted online to make promotional posts clearer to their followers.

Who is Zoe Sugg? Started her fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog in 2009 It's thought she now has an overall wealth of £4.7 million. Zoe has a whopping 9.4 million followers on Instagram She's the older sister of fellow YouTuber Joe Sugg who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Sugg's story read: "Lots of you loving the dress I'm wearing in my newest photos!...it's from missselfridge Swipe up to shop... (Also popped it on my liketoknowit profile if you'd rather shop straight from the app)."

Fans swiping up on the story were then taken to a product page on the Asos website.

In the UK, stars on social media must clearly show that they are being paid by a company to promote their products often by including '#ad' in posts. Sugg did include the word "*affiliate" at the bottom of the image, but it was covered by the direct message icon on screen.

Asos said they did not directly ask for or know anything about the story before it was posted.

The ASA ordered that an advert like this must not appear again in this way and that any future posts by Zoe should make her promotional links more obvious by including better displayed tags.