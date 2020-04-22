play
Zoella: Zoe Sugg warned after breaking advertising rules on Instagram post

Last updated at 05:35
Zoe SuggDavid M. Benett
Zoe topped a UK list of the wealthiest female social media stars under 30 last year

YouTube star Zoe Sugg has been warned after one of her Instagram posts was found to have broken advertising rules.

The 30-year-old vlogger - also known as Zoella - posted a story in which she wore a dress by clothing brand Asos on her Instagram account in July 2019.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which makes the rules for adverts in the UK, said that Sugg did not make clear that her story was a promotional post.

The warning comes more than a year after Zoella, along with other social media influencers, agreed to change the way they posted online to make promotional posts clearer to their followers.

Undated handout image issued by the Advertising Standards Authority of a post by YouTube star and influencer Zoe Sugg who has been warned by the UK advertising watchdog after the Instagram post was found to have breached advertising standards guidelines.ASA/PA Media
Sugg posted this story on her Instagram account in July 2019

Sugg's story read: "Lots of you loving the dress I'm wearing in my newest photos!...it's from missselfridge Swipe up to shop... (Also popped it on my liketoknowit profile if you'd rather shop straight from the app)."

Fans swiping up on the story were then taken to a product page on the Asos website.

In the UK, stars on social media must clearly show that they are being paid by a company to promote their products often by including '#ad' in posts. Sugg did include the word "*affiliate" at the bottom of the image, but it was covered by the direct message icon on screen.

Asos said they did not directly ask for or know anything about the story before it was posted.

The ASA ordered that an advert like this must not appear again in this way and that any future posts by Zoe should make her promotional links more obvious by including better displayed tags.

